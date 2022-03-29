Elite WR Recruit Johntay Cook on Lane Kiffin: 'He’s an Offensive Genius'

Ole Miss target Johntay Cook a fan of Lane Kiffin, hints at playing with Arch Manning in college

DALLAS -- The Battle 7v7 event in Texas went down over the weekend and stars from coast to coast competed well. Some, like Johntay Cook II, were playing for programs outside of the area, but they commanded their own attention anyway.

The DeSoto (Texas) High School star played with a team from California and often faced double teams, but his speedy ability allowed for a major impact anyway.

In between games, he told Matt Galatzan he had just visited Texas with Arch Manning and the two have become relatively close. The possibility of them playing together is increasing and if it is to happen, Ole Miss is one of the programs pushing for both.

“Don’t be surprised if me and Arch are at the same school whether that’s UT, Bama, LSU, Ole Miss,” Cook said Sunday.

Despite the stiff competition for the pair of elite recruit's, it's encouraging from the Rebel perspective despite Manning holding more buzz elsewhere at the moment.

Either way, Lane Kiffin's approach and success on offense through the years continues to capture Cook's attention.

“Ole Miss, coach Lane he’s a funny dude, you know," he said. "He’s kind of different. I can rock with his vibe. He’s an offensive genius, he knows how to get guys open and get guys involved.”

The Rebels are in Cook's group of top schools along with Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, LSU, Ohio State and Clemson. He does not appear close to ending the process, but a return trip to Oxford could go a long way if it is to remain in the mix.

Ole Miss, which has hosted the rising senior recruit at least once, initially targeted Cook with a scholarship offer last summer, with assistant John David Baker extending the offer in August.

As a junior in 2021, Cook's explosiveness was on full display. He hauled in 38 passes for 806 yards and 18 touchdowns, nearly scoring on every other catch while averaging 21.2 yards per reception according to Maxpreps.

@_jayythegreat_ Cook released a top seven in December @_jayythegreat_ Cook preps at DeSoto High School John Garcia, Jr. Cook played for Trillion Boys 7v7 over the weekend

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.