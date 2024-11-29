Five-Star QB Deuce Knight Visiting Ole Miss During Egg Bowl
The No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels have their focus set on taking down in-state rival Mississippi State on Friday, but reports have also indicated that 2025 five-star quarterback Deuce Knight is on hand in Oxford for this year's Egg Bowl.
On3 was the first to report the news, and Ole Miss On SI was able to confirm Knight's attendance with a source.
Knight, who suits up for George County (Lucedale, Miss.) High School, is currently committed to the Auburn Tigers, but Ole Miss has been working to flip his commitment during this season. He was in Oxford when the Rebels took down Georgia on Nov. 9.
According to his team's page on MaxPreps, Knight has thrown for over 2,000 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions in the 2024 season, and he has also rushed for 450 yards and nine scores on the year.
Ole Miss has already flipped the commitment of one massive in-state recruit in wide receiver Caleb Cunningham, and being able to sway Knight to their class near Early Signing Day would be massive for Lane Kiffin's recruiting momentum.
In terms of the present, however, Ole Miss is trying to keep its slim College Football Playoff hopes alive on Friday with a win over Mississippi State. If the Rebels can claim the win, they will be rooting for some chaos in the rankings above them over the rest of the weekend.
Kickoff in the Egg Bowl is slated for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.