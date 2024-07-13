Five-Star WR Caleb Cunningham Commits to Alabama Over Ole Miss, Other SEC Programs
Five-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide over the Ole Miss Rebels and other SEC programs on Saturday, serving a blow to Lane Kiffin's 2025 recruiting class.
Cunningham suits up for Choctaw County (Ackerman, Miss.) High School and has been on the radar of top programs for quite some time. He also holds offers from Auburn, Tennessee, Mississippi State and others.
You can view Cunningham's confirmation of his commitment below.
Cunningham would have been a boost to Ole Miss' 2025 class that recently saw the departure of another strong in-state talent in running back Akylin Dear. Dear was previously committed to the Rebels before pulling the plug on that decision in June.
Ole Miss currently holds the pledge of one wide receiver in the 2025 cycle: three-star Samari Reed out of Coconut Creek, Fla.
The Rebels currently have the No. 27 class nationally, per On3, and they hold commitments from 12 prospects, four of which are from Mississippi. The athletes from the Magnolia State who have pledged to Ole Miss are DL Andrew Maddox, LB Jarcoby Hopson, CB Mason Dunn, and SAF Cortez Thomas.