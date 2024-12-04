Five-Star WR Caleb Cunningham Officially Signs With Ole Miss
It was big news when the Ole Miss Rebels were able to flip the commitment of five-star in-state wide receiver Caleb Cunningham from the Alabama Crimson Tide, and on Wednesday, he officially became part of the fold in Oxford.
Cunningham signed with Ole Miss during the Early National Signing Day on Tuesday, adding one of the top pieces to Lane Kiffin's 2025 recruiting class. Cunningham comes to Ole Miss by way of Choctaw County High School in Ackerman, Miss.
A five-star prospect, per On3, Cunningham has been the envy of top programs across the country for multiple seasons. As a junior in 2023, he hauled in 48 catches for 1,138 yards and 14 touchdowns, and his efforts this fall have helped lead his Choctaw County Chargers to a state championship appearance this weekend.
On3 has Cunningham listed as the No. 21 player nationally in this class along with being the No. 3 wide receiver in the country. Those marks are enough to have him listed as the top player in the state of Mississippi in the 2025 cycle.
Cunningham's development and on-field production will be worth following at Ole Miss as he comes to a program that has been known to produce elite wideout talent in recent years. The Rebels are expecting to lose some notable names from their wide receiver room after this season, including Tre Harris and Jordan Watkins.