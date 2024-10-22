Five-Star WR Caleb Cunningham Scheduled to Visit Ole Miss This Weekend
The Ole Miss Rebels have a big recruiting weekend ahead when they play host to the Oklahoma Sooners, but one of the headliners of the lineup is a repeat visitor out of the 2025 class.
Five-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham out of Choctaw County (Ackerman, Miss.) High School is scheduled to visit Oxford over the weekend. This news was first reported by 247Sports, and a source later confirmed the scheduling to Ole Miss On SI.
Cunningham has been committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide since July, but that hasn't stopped the elite prospect from continuing to take advantage of his visits. According to reports, Cunningham has visited Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss and Mississippi State so far in the 2024 campaign.
Needless to say, if Ole Miss was to flip Cunningham's commitment, it would be a huge boost to their 2025 class. The Rebels currently hold 17 commits in this cycle, eight of which are four-stars while none are five-stars.
Still, Cunningham has been adamant since his commitment that he is locked in with the Tide, so the Rebels still have some work to do if they hope to land his talents before signing day.
