Four-Star 2026 EDGE Jamarion Carlton Reveals Top 10 Schools, Includes Ole Miss
Four star edge rusher Jamarion Carlton out of Temple, Texas released his top 10 schools this week, a list which included the Ole Miss Rebels.
Carlton, a 6-foot-5, 240-pound junior, is the 40th-ranked player in the 2026 recruiting class, per On3.
Carlton still has two high school seasons left, but despite that, he has received a plethora of offers including Ole Miss, Ohio State, USC, LSU, Kansas State, Nebraska, Baylor, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and Texas.
Carlton is explosive off the edge and dominates linemen one-on-one. He seemingly lives in the backfield, giving quarterbacks and running backs no time to think.
In just five games this season, Carlton has made 18 solo tackles and 30 total including eight tackles behind the line. He has also recorded two sacks while averaging six tackles a game.
While there is still a lot of time for Carlton to make a choice, this is one step closer to his final decision. He has a ton of options to choose from, but Ole Miss is still on the edge’s radar.