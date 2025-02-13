Four-Star 2026 OT Felix Ojo Releases Top 8 Schools, Includes Ole Miss Football
Work has already begun on the 2026 recruiting class for the Ole Miss Rebels, and the program is in the running for a lot of top prospects in that cycle, including four-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo out of Lake Ridge (Mansfield, Texas) High School.
Ojo released his top eight schools on Thursday (as reported by On3), and the Rebels made the cut. Ole Miss is in the running alongside the Texas Longhorns, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs and Oklahoma Sooners, meaning that five of Ojo's top choices are in the SEC.
The Texas product measures in at 6-foot-7 and 274 pounds, and he would represent a continuation of a concerted effort on Ole Miss' part of recruiting strong offensive line talent for the years ahead. The Rebels signed multiple pieces to their offensive front in the 2025 class, and Ojo would fit in nicely at one of the tackle positions in the future.
According to On3, Ojo is rated as the No. 5 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 8 player in the state of Texas (No. 46 nationally). The Rebels will clearly have to fend off other suitors to land his talents, but Ojo would be a big boost to any recruiting class that manages to land him ahead of next year's National Signing Day.