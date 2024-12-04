Four-Star DL Andrew Maddox Officially Signs With Ole Miss Football
The Ole Miss Rebels have boasted one of the nation's best defensive lines in the 2024 season, and that tradition continued with the signing of in-state four-star Andrew Maddox on Wednesday.
Maddox is the brother of Ole Miss backup quarterback Anthony Maddox, and he committed to the Rebels on June 17 of this year. Measuring in at 6-foot-3, 285-pounds, Maddox suits up for Oak Grove High School in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
According to On3, Maddox is the No. 234 player nationally (No. 19 defensive lineman) and the No. 9 player out of the state of Mississippi. He chose the Rebels over offers from Texas, Texas A&M, Auburn, LSU and others.
Maddox could see some early playing time on Ole Miss' defensive line, joining some talent that is already in the room in Oxford, including fellow in-state prospect William Echoles who signed with the Rebels in the 2024 class.
As Early Signing Day continues to unfold, stick with Ole Miss On SI as we cover the new additions to the Rebels' roster.