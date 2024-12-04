The Grove Report

Four-Star DL Andrew Maddox Officially Signs With Ole Miss Football

The Ole Miss Rebels added a massive in-state piece to their defensive line on Wednesday.

John Macon Gillespie

Oak Grove defensive lineman Andrew Maddox, photographed in Ridgeland, Miss., Aug. 10, 2024, is a member of the 2024 Clarion Ledger Dandy Dozen.
Oak Grove defensive lineman Andrew Maddox, photographed in Ridgeland, Miss., Aug. 10, 2024, is a member of the 2024 Clarion Ledger Dandy Dozen. / Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Ole Miss Rebels have boasted one of the nation's best defensive lines in the 2024 season, and that tradition continued with the signing of in-state four-star Andrew Maddox on Wednesday.

Maddox is the brother of Ole Miss backup quarterback Anthony Maddox, and he committed to the Rebels on June 17 of this year. Measuring in at 6-foot-3, 285-pounds, Maddox suits up for Oak Grove High School in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

According to On3, Maddox is the No. 234 player nationally (No. 19 defensive lineman) and the No. 9 player out of the state of Mississippi. He chose the Rebels over offers from Texas, Texas A&M, Auburn, LSU and others.

Maddox could see some early playing time on Ole Miss' defensive line, joining some talent that is already in the room in Oxford, including fellow in-state prospect William Echoles who signed with the Rebels in the 2024 class.

As Early Signing Day continues to unfold, stick with Ole Miss On SI as we cover the new additions to the Rebels' roster.

JOHN MACON GILLESPIE

John Macon Gillespie is the publisher of The Grove Report and has experience on the Ole Miss beat spanning five years.

