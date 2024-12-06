Four-Star EDGE Tylon Lee Flips Commitment From Ole Miss to Florida State
The Ole Miss Rebels lost a member of their 2025 class on Friday when four-star edge rusher Tylon Lee flipped his commitment to an in-state school in the Florida State Seminoles.
Lee, a product of Pace High School and Milton, Florida, flipped his commitment from the UCF Knights to Ole Miss after an October visit, but he eventually elected to remain in the Sunshine State after a late push from the Seminoles in his recruitment. He measures in at 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds.
Per On3, Lee is rated as the No. 251 player nationally (No. 29 EDGE) and the No. 36 player in the state of Florida.
According to his team's page on MaxPreps, Lee has accumulated a whopping 87 total tackles (47 solo), six sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery during the 2024 season. He would have marked the 11th four-star-or-higher player for Ole Miss in this recruiting cycle.
Although losing Lee's commitment does sting for the Rebels, they did acquire three edge rushers in this class, all of whom are three-stars in Corey Adams, Talib Graham and Corey Amos.