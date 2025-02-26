Four-Star LB Anthony Davis Locks in Visit With Ole Miss Football
The Ole Miss Rebels are putting in work in the 2026 recruiting class, and they are one of multiple programs expected to host four-star linebacker Anthony Davis for a visit this spring, according to reports.
Chad Simmons of On3 reported on Wednesday that Davis has locked in five unofficial visits for the spring, including a trip to Ole Miss on April 5. The other schools set to host Davis for unofficial visits are the Alabama Crimson Tide (March 22), Auburn Tigers (March 29), Michigan Wolverines (April 1) and USC Trojans (April 12).
Davis suits up for Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia, and he is rated as the No. 20 linebacker nationally according to On3 and the No. 34 player in Georgia for the 2026 class. If his unofficial visit list is any indication, it appears the SEC and Big Ten have made a large impact on Davis as his recruitment is set to reach a fevered pitch in the coming months.
The Rebels currently have two commitments in their 2026 class: three-star wide receiver Jameson Powell (Sacramento, Calif.) and three-star athlete Zion Legree (Pensacola, Fla.). Ole Miss secured some linebacker signees in their 2025 class, and they also added some strong pieces at the position out of the transfer portal this offseason, including Andrew Jones of Grambling and Jaden Yates of Marshall.
These new additions are expected to help alleviate the loss of Chris "Pooh" Paul to the NFL following the 2024 campaign as the Rebels will have a new-look defense on the field this fall with multiple fresh faces on that side of the ball.