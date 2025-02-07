Four-Star LB Anthony Davis Set to Officially Visit Ole Miss Football
The eyes of the Ole Miss Rebels have shifted to the 2026 recruiting cycle, and they are now in the running for one of the top linebackers in the country.
According to reports from On3, Grayson (Logansville, Ga.) linebacker Anthony Davis has decided where he plans to take official visits, and the Rebels made the cut. Ole Miss was not initially in Davis' list of Top 12 schools, but after taking a visit to Oxford this past weekend, coach Lane Kiffin's program has made the cut.
“Ole Miss has made things interesting,” Davis told On3 after the visit. “The hospitality and the way they want to play for me really caught my attention.”
Davis is rated as the No. 240 player nationally and the No. 18 linebacker in the 2026 cycle, and he is also listed as the 31st-ranked player in the state of Georgia. Alongside officially visiting Ole Miss, Davis plans to take visits to Auburn, Texas, Alabama and USC.
The Rebels currently have two commitments in their 2026 class, a list that features three-star wide receiver Jameson Powell and three-star athlete Zion Legree.