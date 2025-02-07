The Grove Report

Four-Star LB Anthony Davis Set to Officially Visit Ole Miss Football

The Ole Miss Rebels are in the race for four-star linebacker Anthony Davis.

John Macon Gillespie

Nov 2, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Ole Miss Rebels helmet during the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mississippi won 63-31. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Ole Miss Rebels helmet during the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mississippi won 63-31. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
In this story:

The eyes of the Ole Miss Rebels have shifted to the 2026 recruiting cycle, and they are now in the running for one of the top linebackers in the country.

According to reports from On3, Grayson (Logansville, Ga.) linebacker Anthony Davis has decided where he plans to take official visits, and the Rebels made the cut. Ole Miss was not initially in Davis' list of Top 12 schools, but after taking a visit to Oxford this past weekend, coach Lane Kiffin's program has made the cut.

“Ole Miss has made things interesting,” Davis told On3 after the visit. “The hospitality and the way they want to play for me really caught my attention.”

Davis is rated as the No. 240 player nationally and the No. 18 linebacker in the 2026 cycle, and he is also listed as the 31st-ranked player in the state of Georgia. Alongside officially visiting Ole Miss, Davis plans to take visits to Auburn, Texas, Alabama and USC.

The Rebels currently have two commitments in their 2026 class, a list that features three-star wide receiver Jameson Powell and three-star athlete Zion Legree.

READ MORE Ole Miss Rebels News:

feed

Published
John Macon Gillespie
JOHN MACON GILLESPIE

John Macon Gillespie is the publisher of The Grove Report and has experience on the Ole Miss beat spanning five years.

Home/Recruiting