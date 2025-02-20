Four-Star OT Johnnie Jones Locks in Official Visit With Ole Miss Football
The Ole Miss Rebels are hot on the trail of some high school offensive line help in the form of 2026 four-star Johnnie Jones.
Jones, a product of Berkeley Prep in Bradenton, Florida, announced this week that he is set to take official visits to six schools this offseason. Half of those schools are located in his home state, but among the out-of-state options are the Ole Miss Rebels.
Jones is set to visit Ole Miss on April 18, the second visit in his string of six. He will first visit the Colorado Buffaloes on April 5 followed by trips to the Florida Gators on May 31, Florida State Seminoles on June 6, Penn State Nittany Lions on June 13 and Miami Hurricanes on June 20.
Measuring in at 6-foot-6 and 308 pounds, Jones is rated as the No. 163 player nationally (No. 24 in Florida) and the No. 13 offensive tackle in the country.
Jones had some good praise for Rebels offensive line coach John Garrison in a recent interview with On3.
“Coach (John) Garrison is more of the relationship aspect and being able to coach guys a certain way to have them playing at their best, not always having to yell or scream,” Jones said.
Ole Miss will have its opportunity to further woo Jones to their side in this recruiting battle later in the spring. The focus will then turn to keeping the Rebels at the forefront of his mind leading up to his decision, especially with so many in-state schools in the mix.