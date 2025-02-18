Four-Star QB Gavin Sidwar Reveals Top 5 Schools, Includes Ole Miss Football
The Ole Miss Rebels are in the running for a four-star quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class. Gavin Sidwar recently announced his top five schools, and the Rebels made the cut alongside four other programs.
Joining Ole Miss in Sidwar's top five are the Missouri Tigers, Syracuse Orange, UCLA Bruins and Iowa Hawkeyes. Sidwar suits up for LaSalle College High School in Warrington, Pennsylvania, and he is rated as the No. 19 quarterback in this class, according to On3. He is also listed as the No. 292 player nationally and the No. 8 player out of his home state.
Sidwar was previously committed to Rutgers, but he decommitted in October and is now in search of a new college home. Ole Miss does not currently hold a quarterback commitment in its 2026 class, and it will be turning its offense over to a new signal caller in 2025.
Veteran Jaxson Dart is departing for the NFL, and it is expected that Austin Simmons (who has served as Dart's backup for the last two years) will step into the starting role. The addition of Sidwar to the quarterback room would be a big boost for the Rebels as they look to build depth and add talent for the future.