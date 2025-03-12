Four-Star QB Landon Duckworth Sets Official Visit With Ole Miss Football
The Ole Miss Rebels are putting in work on their 2026 recruiting class, and one of the biggest pieces available in that cycle is set to visit the program this summer.
According to reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, four-star quarterback Landon Duckworth has set four official visits for this summer, the final of which will come in Oxford on June 20-22. Duckworth is also set to visit the Georgia Bulldogs (May 30-June 1), South Carolina Gamecocks (June 6-8) and Florida State Seminoles (June 13-15).
Duckworth is a product of Jackson (Alabama) High School, and he is rated as the No. 6 quarterback in the 2026 class while being the No. 4 player out of the state of Alabama. According to his team's page on MaxPreps, Duckworth's junior season was an strong one as he threw for over 3,000 yards and 39 touchdowns against 10 interceptions.
So far in the 2026 class, Ole Miss has two commitments: one from three-star wide receiver Jameson Powell and one from three-star athlete Zion Legree.
At the quarterback position in 2025, Ole Miss is expected to have Austin Simmons calling the shots on offense as veteran Jaxson Dart departs for the NFL. Simmons does not have a collegiate start under his belt, but Duckworth would be a big piece for the Rebels as they look to build for the future of their offense.