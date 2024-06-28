Four-Star RB Akylin Dear Decommits From Ole Miss
Four-star running back Akylin Dear decommitted from the Ole Miss Rebels on Friday, taking a top piece out of Lane Kiffin's 2025 class. Dear, a product of Quitman (Miss.) High School, has been committed to Ole Miss since March 30.
The elite prospect has taken recent visits to Alabama and Texas A&M, and he spoke with On3 about his ultimate decision to decommit heading into the weekend.
“I’ve been thinking about it for sometime now and just have been contemplating on what’s best for me and my future,” Dear said in the story. “It’s always been a tough decision because you want to stay home and put on for your home state, but at the same time you want to follow your dream that you grew up loving this team all your life and as a kid, saying I wanted to play for this team.
"At the end of the day I had to do what was best for me and my family and what made me happy so that I don’t ever have any regrets.”
The story also states that Dear is unsure if he will take any more visits or make a commitment in the near future. The running back accumulated over 2,000 rushing yards in his 2023 season, earning second-team All-State honors in the process.
This is the fourth prospect that Ole Miss has lost in the last week. Dear joins a trio of decommitments that came the Rebels' way on Monday in the form of wide receiver Jerome Myles, edge rusher Corey Amos and wide receiver Dillon Alfred. On3's recruiting prediction machine gives Dear an 84.7 percent chance of eventually enrolling at Alabama, and Ole Miss is in second place at 13.4 percent.