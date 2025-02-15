Four-Star TE Mack Sutter Reveals Top 5 Schools, Includes Ole Miss Football
The Ole Miss Rebels are putting in work on their 2026 recruiting class, and it appears they have made an impact on a tight end out of that cycle.
Mack Sutter, a four-star tight end out of Dunlap (Illinois) High School, released his top five schools on Saturday, and Ole Miss made the cut. The Rebels are in the running alongside the Alabama Crimson Tide, Illinois Fighting Illini, Penn State Nittany Lions and Ohio State Buckeyes.
According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 who made the report about Sutter's top five schools, he has also locked in official visits to each of these programs, scheduled to make an appearance at Ole Miss on April 25. He is also set to visit Illinois on April 11, Ohio State on May 30, Penn State on June 6 and Alabama on June 20.
Ole Miss does not currently hold any tight end commits in its 2026 class, but it did bring in some talent at that position in out of the transfer portal this offseason. The Rebels added Luke Hasz from the Arkansas Razorbacks and Trace Bruckler from the New Mexico Lobos to go alongside Dae'Quan Wright at the tight end position following the departure of Caden Prieskorn to the NFL Draft.