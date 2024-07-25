Four-Star WR Dillon Alfred Announces Weekend Visit to Ole Miss
Dillon Alfred was one of a string of decommitments that hit the Ole Miss Rebels in late June, but he will be visiting the program again this weekend. The four-star wide receiver out of Saraland, Alabama, announced his intentions to visit on Wednesday.
According to reports from Chad Simmons of On3, Alfred will visit the Clemson Tigers on Thursday and then make his way to Oxford for a Saturday visit. The wide receiver prospect also shared a post from Ole Miss' coordinator of recruiting strategy Kelvin Bolden on Wednesday night that simply stated "Home is Home."
Alfred is originally from Gautier, Miss., where he attended high school prior to his junior season. His sophomore season at Gautier was a big one, seeing him eclipse 1,000 receiving yards and 15 scores while averaging 21 yards per reception.
He was one of three pledges to decommit from the Rebels on June 24, joining wide receiver Jerome Myles and edge rusher Corey Amos on that same day. Alfred originally committed to Ole Miss in April of this year, and the Rebels will now look to regain his pledge in this recruiting cycle.
Ole Miss currently holds one other wide receiver commitment in its 2025 class in the form of three-star Samari Reed out of Coconut Creek, Florida.