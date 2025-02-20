Four-Star WR Mason James Reveals Top 10 Schools, Includes Ole Miss Football
The Ole Miss Rebels are working on their 2026 recruiting class, and they are currently in the running for a four-star wide receiver out of Oklahoma.
Four-star wideout Mason James released his top 10 schools this week, and the Rebels made the cut. James hails from Norman North High School in Norman, Oklahoma, home of new the SEC foe Oklahoma Sooners who are also included in his top 10.
He announced his top choices to On3, and you can view his list below.
- Florida Gators
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Washington Huskies
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Missouri Tigers
- Michigan Wolverines
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Kansas State Wildcats
- Arizona State Sun Devils
James is not a huge target in the passing game, but he has earned enough recognition to be rated as the top player in the state of Oklahoma in 2026 as well as the No. 213 player nationally (No. 36 wide receiver). He measures in at 6 feet tall and 160 pounds.
The Rebels obviously have a pedigree of developing wide receivers for the NFL level, and that fame has been reflected in recent recruiting cycles. Ole Miss landed top pass catchers Caleb Cunningham and Winston Watkins Jr. in the 2025 class, and it currently holds a pledge from three-star wideout Jameson Powell in the 2026 cycle.
Should Ole Miss manage to beat out these other schools for James' talents, it would be a continuation of a trend that has been developed in snagging some elite wide receiver talent out of the high school ranks.