Four-Star WR Winston Watkins Jr. Officially Signs With Ole Miss Football
The Ole Miss Rebels are looking to continue their historic run of producing great wide receivers, and Winston Watkins Jr. just became part of that process.
Watkins opted to sign with the Rebels during Wednesday's Early Signing Day, choosing Ole Miss over Colorado, Indiana, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Miami and others. He decommitted from Colorado on Nov. 12, giving the Rebels just enough room to swoop in and snag his talents at the final hour.
The four-star prospect is rated as the No. 271 player nationally (No. 38 wide receiver) and the No. 40 player in the state of Florida, per On3. He suits up for Venice High School after transferring from IMG Academy prior to his senior season.
This is major news for the Rebels' 2025 class that already holds a commitment from five-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham out of Choctaw County (Ackerman, Miss.) High School. Cunningham also flipped his commitment late, joining the Ole Miss fold on Nov. 13, just a day after Watkins decommitted from Colorado.
As Early Signing Day continues to unfold, stick with Ole Miss On SI as we cover all the new additions to the Rebels' roster.