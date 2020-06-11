Highlights and Breakdown: Ole Miss' Newest Commit Demarko Williams

Ole Miss landed their fifth commitment for the 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday in the form of a corner from Atlanta.

Demarko Williams' commitment on Wednesday, paired with that of Kyndrich Breedlove's weeks prior, starts to bring to clarity what Lane Kiffin and defensive coordinators D.J. Durkin and Chris Partridge are looking for in defensive backs – versatile athletes that can play all over the defensive backfield.

Williams can literally play anywhere. As a junior this past season, he played free safety. Both 247Sports and Rivals project him as a corner. A slot corner or hybrid safety role is very easy to project, as he has the size and strength to really play anywhere in the backfield at 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds.

Watching Williams' highlight reel above, it's hard to not see quickly just how aggressive he can be breaking on the ball. He'll hit downhill, something that makes his safety skills more amplified, and he has no fear in one on-one situations.

He also put his athleticism on display on offense this past year, scoring twice and averaging 48.8 receiving yards per game when lined up in that position.

Versatile back-end players can fit in just about any defensive scheme. Williams will pair nicely with Breedlove, a legitimate track star that can run with anyone, on the back end of the Rebel defense for years to come.

