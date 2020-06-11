The Grove Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Highlights and Breakdown: Ole Miss' Newest Commit Demarko Williams

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss landed their fifth commitment for the 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday in the form of a corner from Atlanta.  

Demarko Williams' commitment on Wednesday, paired with that of Kyndrich Breedlove's weeks prior, starts to bring to clarity what Lane Kiffin and defensive coordinators D.J. Durkin and Chris Partridge are looking for in defensive backs – versatile athletes that can play all over the defensive backfield.   

Williams can literally play anywhere. As a junior this past season, he played free safety. Both 247Sports and Rivals project him as a corner. A slot corner or hybrid safety role is very easy to project, as he has the size and strength to really play anywhere in the backfield at 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds. 

Watching Williams' highlight reel above, it's hard to not see quickly just how aggressive he can be breaking on the ball. He'll hit downhill, something that makes his safety skills more amplified, and he has no fear in one on-one situations. 

He also put his athleticism on display on offense this past year, scoring twice and averaging 48.8 receiving yards per game when lined up in that position. 

Versatile back-end players can fit in just about any defensive scheme. Williams will pair nicely with Breedlove, a legitimate track star that can run with anyone, on the back end of the Rebel defense for years to come. 

More from The Grove Report:

Ole Miss Football Intends to Have Full-Capacity Crowds at Games This Fall

Ole Miss Reports Zero Additional COVID-19 Cases In Second Wave of Athlete Return

Everything Keith Carter is Saying About COVID-19, The Grove, Fans at Games and More

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ole Miss Snags Commitment From Demarko Williams Out of Georgia

Ole Miss has landed their fifth commitment for the 2021 recruiting class. Three-star rated defensive back Demarko Williams committed to the Rebels on Wednesday afternoon.

Nate Gabler

SEC Roundtable: Largest Pressing Storylines as Players Return to Campus

This week, as athletes begin returning to campus, Sports Illustrated's reporters from around the Southeastern Conference joined together for a look at the largest pressing storylines at each school as players return.

Nate Gabler

Experts: Two From Ole Miss to be Drafted in Tonight's MLB Draft

According to top MLB Draft prognosticators, two from Ole Miss baseball are expected to be drafted over the next two days as part of the 2020 MLB Draft.

Nate Gabler

Five Rebels Named to Athlon's Preseason All-SEC Teams

Five Ole Miss Rebels were named to the 2020 Preseason All-SEC teams, Athlon Magazine announced recently.

Nate Gabler

by

dclayton2

NCAA Set to Approve Updated College Football Practice Proposal

The NCAA is set to approve an updated, expanded practice proposal as early as this week, according to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger. What will that look like for the Rebels?

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Baseball's Mike Bianco Named National Coach of the Year

Ole Miss Baseball head coach was named the 2020 National Coach of the Year by Collegiate Baseball on Tuesday.

Nate Gabler

Watch: Ole Miss Strength Coach Wilson Love Talks First Day of Voluntary Practice

Ole Miss strength and conditioning coach Wilson Love and his staff are the only coaches allowed to get their hands on players during voluntary workouts. Here's what he said after day one.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Reports Zero Additional COVID-19 Cases In Second Wave of Athlete Return

The second wave of Ole Miss athletes returned to campus on Friday. None tested positive for COVID-19 upon their arrival.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Football Intends to Have Full-Capacity Crowds at Games

Ole Miss has every intent on filling Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to full capacity this upcoming season.

Nate Gabler

Top-50 Recruit Deion Colzie Names Ole Miss in His Top-10 Schools

Deion Colzie, the nation's No. 5 receiver recruit in the class of 2021, has named his top-10 schools. Ole Miss is right there.

Nate Gabler