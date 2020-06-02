In-State Athlete MJ Daniels Decommits From Ole Miss

MJ Daniels has decommitted from Ole Miss football.

The four-star athlete announced that he has opened his recruitment and is no longer committing to play for Ole Miss as part of the 2021 recruiting class. Daniels, a rising senior at George County High School in Lucedale, Miss. is 247Sports' No. 2 ranked player in the state of Mississippi.

Despite the decommitment, Daniels iterates that Ole Miss will still be one of his strongest suiters for the class and he still has interest in the Rebels.

"I don't want to say I made the wrong decision, I just made a good decision too early," Daniels said in a statement. "I want to thank the Ole Miss staff for doing a tremendous job of recruiting me, but I'm decommitting. I will be having interest in Ole Miss. Thank the staff for understanding. God bless."

With MJ Daniels' decommitment, the Ole Miss class of 2021 is down to just only players. Two of the four, Micah Pettus and Kyndrich Breedlove, committed in the past ten days. At this point, Ole Miss does not have a commitment for the 2021 class from the state of Mississippi.

For a more thorough understanding of the state of the Ole Miss recruiting class, click here to see The Grove Report's May recruiting roundup.

