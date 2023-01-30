In-State OT Autry Returns to Oxford, Connects with New OL Coach Garrison

In the fall of 2021, Ole Miss became the first scholarship offer for Tupelo (Miss.) Itawamba Agricultural offensive tackle Isaiah Autry. The class of 2024 recruit has frequented Oxford since.

The weekend's junior day visit, however, featured a first for the 6-foot-6, 275-pound prospect as new Rebel offensive line coach John Garrison was able to make an initial impression.

"He (Garrison) seemed to be pretty polished!" Autry told The Grove Report. "I had built a relationship with the previous coach (Jake Thornton), that’s all. But the new OL coach is pretty good, we got a chance to go over a lot.

"He went more into deep detail on his coaching techniques, his grading system an how he managed his guys."

Autry, who holds double-digit scholarship offers as a junior, spent considerable time in town. It meant another chance to connect with Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, too.

"He (Kiffin) wanted to personally let me know that I was a priority to the program," he said. "I definitely appreciated that!"

Having taken in several games and of course watching the Rebel program build from afar under Kiffin, one of the best in the state of Mississippi has a strong view of its ceiling going forward.

"The potential to be a top 10 team is always going to be there with this staff," Autry said. "As we all know the SEC is brutal. But a couple brakes here and there and the sky is the limit.

"#Natty"

"Auburn, Florida State, Mississippi State, Missouri" are the programs Autry lists as consistent in his recruitment at this time, while Alabama and Florida have a spring practice invite extended in his direction. LSU has also recently established contact.

