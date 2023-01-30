Skip to main content

In-State OT Autry Returns to Oxford, Connects with New OL Coach Garrison

Ole Miss prioritizing in-state offensive tackle recruit in the class of 2024

In the fall of 2021, Ole Miss became the first scholarship offer for Tupelo (Miss.) Itawamba Agricultural offensive tackle Isaiah Autry. The class of 2024 recruit has frequented Oxford since. 

The weekend's junior day visit, however, featured a first for the 6-foot-6, 275-pound prospect as new Rebel offensive line coach John Garrison was able to make an initial impression. 

"He (Garrison) seemed to be pretty polished!" Autry told The Grove Report. "I had built a relationship with the previous coach (Jake Thornton), that’s all. But the new OL coach is pretty good, we got a chance to go over a lot. 

"He went more into deep detail on his coaching techniques, his grading system an how he managed his guys."

Autry, who holds double-digit scholarship offers as a junior, spent considerable time in town. It meant another chance to connect with Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, too.  

"He (Kiffin) wanted to personally let me know that I was a priority to the program," he said. "I definitely appreciated that!" 

Having taken in several games and of course watching the Rebel program build from afar under Kiffin, one of the best in the state of Mississippi has a strong view of its ceiling going forward.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"The potential to be a top 10 team is always going to be there with this staff," Autry said. "As we all know the SEC is brutal. But a couple brakes here and there and the sky is the limit. 

"#Natty"

"Auburn, Florida State, Mississippi State, Missouri" are the programs Autry lists as consistent in his recruitment at this time, while Alabama and Florida have a spring practice invite extended in his direction. LSU has also recently established contact.  

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here

In This Article (1)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels

Isaiah Autry
Recruiting

In-State OT Autry Returns to Oxford, Connects with New OL Coach Garrison

By The Grove Report Staff
LOOM 13023
Football

Ole Miss Transfer Portal Wins: Who Stands Out for 2023? - Locked on Ole Miss Podcast

By Steven Willis
SEC:Big12_Challenge
Basketball

Undermanned Ole Miss Basketball Loses to Oklahoma State 82-60 in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

By Ben King
USATSI_19878920
Basketball

Ole Miss Basketball Blown Out in SEC/Big 12 Challenge vs. Oklahoma State

By John Macon Gillespie
Mississippi Rebels head coach Mike Bianco looks on from the dugout during the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Baum-Walker Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

Mike Bianco Discusses 'Juggling' Offseason Following National Championship

By John Macon Gillespie
Suntarine Perkins
Football

2023 Ole Miss Signee Suntarine Perkins Officially Rated as Five-Star Plus+ LB

By Ben King
Chimdy Onoh
Recruiting

Rebels Making Final Pitch to Fast-Rising OT Recruit Onoh

By The Grove Report Staff
IMG_2313
Football

The Grove Report, Locked On Ole Miss Podcast Announce Content Partnership

By John Macon Gillespie