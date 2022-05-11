Ole Miss Rebels Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Rebel news as Ole Miss looks to improve on an already impressive class.

The preparation for the 2022 football season is under way in college football but the path towards building the future of the sport is never on hiatus.

It's true for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, fresh off of a top 25 recruiting class and its raid of the NCAA transfer portal of late. The program has gone through considerable transition, from coaching staff to roster, coming off of the first 10-win regular season in program history.

Can the success be sustained? Continued strength on the recruiting trail would have to continue to play a primary part if so in the competitive SEC West and well beyond.

Stick with The Grove Report as we track the top class of 2023 recruits considering Kiffin's program all in one spot, dissecting offers, visits, top groups, commitments, decommitments and everything else Rebel recruiting-related with the next senior class.

Details surrounding one of the most anticipated announcements in the state of Mississippi's 2023 class have emerged less than 48 hours away from Dante Dowdell's ceremony begins.

Long planned for Friday, May 13, the Picayune (Miss.) High School running back has been busy on the visit trail in narrowing the process from more than two dozen scholarship offers down to one.

The public will be presented with the pick ahead of Picayune's spring jamboree, also featuring Ocean Springs (Miss.) High School and Theodore (Ala.) High School from the late afternoon hours, through the evening.

Dowdell's pledge is to come before the proverbial 'kick,' currently tabbed for 4:30 pm CT. Expect the commitment just prior, perhaps closer to 4:00 pm.

Ahead of the pick, per a source close to the rising-senior recruit, the commitment is expected to come down to Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, Arkansas and Florida State. Dowdell has frequented many of the aforementioned campuses, including Ole Miss just ahead of the 2022 Grove Bowl.

As a junior in 2021, Dowdell rushed for 2,555 yards and 28 touchdowns to lead a 14-1 state-championship-winning campaign for the Maroon Tide

Lane Kiffin and the Rebels appear to be determined to haul in top Sunshine State talent. Even in the class of 2024, the Rebels are making their presence felt.

The recruit in question is one of the fastest and most explosive players Florida has to offer. Izaiah Williams plays just north of Tampa at Wiregrass Ranch High School, and he also plays with Team Tampa 7v7. He's already racked up offers from Ole Miss, Penn State, Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Florida State, Pittsburgh, and Cincinnati among others.

His sub-11 second 100 meter speed, ability to stop on a dime and change direction, and overall athleticism are a big part of those offers. Those that have seen Williams also know that he's adept at catching the football in traffic. That's vital for a player that's at home in the slot like Williams; he's also a capable receiver on the exterior of he formation.

Just now becoming a national name, Williams is likely to truly blow up after his excellent seven-on-seven season. Ole Miss got itself in the running early. Now let's see if the Rebels can get this young man on campus before his junior season of high school football kicks off.