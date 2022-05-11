In-State Star Slaughter High on Ole Miss, Closing in on Commitment

Ole Miss has one verbal commitment from within state lines early in the 2023 cycle, in Suntarine Perkins, but he surely won't be the last.

In the pursuit of more prep talent, the program has long courted Southaven (Miss.) defensive back John Slaughter. The program was the first to offer the 6'2" standout back in June of 2021 and has been heavy on his trail since.

Slaughter tripped to Oxford multiple times this spring.

"It was a good visit," Slaughter told SI All-American of the latest trip to Ole Miss. "They were able to show me even more about how I am a top target and safety for them. I really like that it is close to home."

Extremely familiar with campus, the latest Oxford experience included time with current players looking to make their mark in the SEC West.

"It is so close to home that I drive up there on my own," Slaughter said. "I can get up there and look at things myself. I actually have a close friend on the team in Quinshon Judkins. So I can really go up there and spend time with the coaching staff during the visit periods. I already know everything there is to know about the schools, so I don't know if I will use an OV (official visit) on it.

"I might, though, because they were my first offer, and I want to show them love."

Tennessee and Florida State, the newest scholarship offer, will also factor into Slaughter's recruitment. He has amassed a dozen scholarship offers to date and could add more on the camp and combine circuit this offseason.

The rising-senior recruit will work out at Alabama before all is said and done after being invited by Nick Saban's coaching staff. After a round of workouts and more visits, a decision could come in.

"I would like to wait until after these visits because I am going to some big camps this summer," Slaughter said of a potential decision timeline. "I want to get a couple of more offers and catch the attention of a couple of more coaches."

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.