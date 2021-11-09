JUCO DB DeCarlos Nicholson Recaps Ole Miss Visit

Ole Miss football is on the rise and the recruiting footprint has expanded under Lane Kiffin, but prioritizing Mississippians is still a part of the plan.

Even those who are currently committed elsewhere in the SEC.

The Rebel angle with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College athlete and Kentucky pledge DeCarlos Nicholson is just that -- stay home and play in the nation's top conference.

The former Petal (Miss.) High School quarterback, now a corner as a sophomore at MGCCC, was back in Oxford over the weekend for the win over Liberty.

"It was fun," Nicholson said. "I got to see a lot of people I, grew up around or grew up with, play. And do good, they won. It was pretty nice.

"My guy (on the team) would probably be Snoop (Conner), but I know John Rhys (Plumlee), I know Dannis (Jackson). Solomon (Landrum), I played with him at JUCO, he's from right up the road."

Nicholson, listed at 6'3", 195 pounds, is being recruited to play in the secondary at Ole Miss and elsewhere. Naturally, he had eyes on that group while the game was going on.

Before and afterward, he spent time with the assistant coach he has the best relationship with on staff, Terrell Buckley.

"I was just with T-Buck this weekend," he said. "We've got a good relationship, I like him a lot, I respect him a lot. He keeps it real, more than just football talk."

Nicholson and Buckley Courtesy of DeCarlos Nicholson

Nicholson later said Buckley was among those he has the best relationship in recruiting, including every program still courting him.

"They let me know I don't have to go far to succeed," he said of the Rebel pitch.

As for Kentucky, Nicholson still considers himself a solid commitment to Mark Stoops. Having already visited Lexington for an official in the summer, just before committing, there are no current plans to return before the Early Signing Period opens in December.

The sophomore will instead see Mississippi State and Florida State for official visits in time to make a decision between the four.

Nicholson, who registered 19 tackles in 2021, will sign a National Letter of Intent in December and enroll at his school of choice in January as a junior college transfer.

