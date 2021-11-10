Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    2022 Wing Kimani Hamilton Leaves Ole Miss Out of His Top Three

    Kimani Hamilton Announced His Commitment to Mississippi State
    Author:

    Ole Miss has just missed the cut to be a finalist to land one of the most coveted small forwards from the Class of 2022 according to David Cobb of CBS Sports.

    Four-star SF recruit Kimani Hamilton announced his commitment today at 2:30. Going into today Hamilton’s top three schools were Ole Miss, Alabama, and Mississippi State. Just before his commitment announcement went live Hamilton cut Ole Miss from his top three. 

    The number two player in Mississippi chose Mississippi State over Alabama in the end, deciding to stay close to home, Clinton, MS. 

    The 6-foot-8, 215-pound forward averaged 16.2 points with 8.1 rebounds at Clinton High School and helped them win a state championship last season. Hamilton also played AAU ball for NBA veteran Thaddeus Young’s team, Team Thad, of which he is the co-founder.

    Hamilton started to get a lot of attention from college programs after some impressive showings while playing for Team Thad in the last few months.

    Recommended for You

    This was 247Sports Eric Bossi’s evaluation of Hamilton from May:

    “Hamilton is a plus athlete with length who is one of the more versatile defenders in the class. He can be moved around on the offensive end, plays above the rim, and makes open shots.”

    Ole Miss may have lost out on Hamilton and his insane talent, but the Rebels still have the 8th best-recruiting class in the SEC for 2022. 

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

    Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

    kimani-hamilton-cropped
    Recruiting

    2022 Wing Kimani Hamilton Announces College Commitment

    24 minutes ago
    USATSI_8123857
    Football

    COLUMN: College GameDay's Return is a Sign of Ole Miss' Swift Program Revival

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16776768
    Football

    Texas A&M Offensive Players to Watch vs. Ole Miss

    2 hours ago
    IMG_5982
    Basketball

    Ole Miss Hoops Gets First Win of the Season Vs. New Orleans

    19 hours ago
    IMG_5171
    Football

    Ole Miss Moves Up In Latest CFP Rankings

    19 hours ago
    IMG_4783
    Football

    LISTEN: Grove Report Podcast Talks Ole Miss Basketball, Football vs. Texas A&M

    21 hours ago
    IMG_5103
    Football

    Bowl Projections: Where is Ole Miss Going Bowling?

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17010881
    Football

    Eli Manning's Double Middle Fingers on 'MNF' Brings FCC Complaints

    Nov 9, 2021