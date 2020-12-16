Live Ole Miss National Signing Day Blog: How is the Ole Miss Recruiting Class Trending?

National Singing Day is upon us. Coming into today, Ole Miss has firm commitments from 20 high school seniors to join the Rebel recruiting class of 2021. The decisions of the remaining Ole Miss recruiting targets will be continually updated here.

Today is the big day – National Singing Day is upon us.

Coming into today, Ole Miss has firm commitments from 21 high school seniors to join the Rebel recruiting class of 2021. For more on 20 of those players, you can see our signing day preview from yesterday here. (One additional player committed late last night, which is discussed below).

Now things get a bit more interesting. A handful of key, big-name Rebel targets will be making their decisions today, some on live television. Can Ole Miss flip athlete MJ Daniels (10am CT) from Mississippi State or receiver Deion Smith (Noon CT) from LSU? Will the vaunted corner Markevious Brown (2pm CT) pick the Rebels?

Again, some of that is discussed in our preview coming into today, but the live reaction will be found in this blog that we will be continually updating throughout the day.

Wednesday:

8:17 a.m.: Tysheem Johnson, a huge future piece in the Rebel secondary, has signed, as has another defensive back, Trey Washington out of Alabama.

We're still awaiting the decisions of some of the big fish to fry.

7:49 a.m.: The Rebels have already gotten a few signatures to come in super early this morning. Demarcus Smith, Elijah Sabbatini, Caden Costa, Hudson Wolfe, JJ Henry, Taleeq Robbins, JJ Hawkins and Demarco Williams have already signed.

Late Tuesday Night:

Ole Miss picked up a commitment last night from JJ Henry, a flashy speedster of a three-star wide receiver out of Texas. He becomes the 21st member in the class, counting the decommitment of the below name.

Three-star guard Makylan Pounders also decommitted from Ole Miss on the evening, just days after flipping from Mississippi State. More than likely, this is due to the Rebels running out of spots for Pounders, which could mean even bigger fish to come on Wednesday.

More on Ole Miss Recruiting:

"It's Incredibly Rare": Ole Miss Getting Kids to Re-Commit is a Recruiting Rarity

Ole Miss Flips Elite Tight End Hudson Wolfe From Tennessee

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.