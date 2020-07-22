New Beginnings: Ole Miss Lands Dionte Marks, WR Transfer From UF

Lane Kiffin nearly landed wide receiver Dionte Marks in 2019 when he was at Florida Atlantic. Instead, Marks went to the University of Florida.

Announcing he had entered the transfer portal earlier in July, Marks declared this evening on social media that he'll finally be connecting with Kiffin, this time at Ole Miss.

A three-star recruiting the class of 2019 out of DeLand, Fla., Marks made only two appearances in his freshman season, redshirting for the Gators. As a senior in high school, he scored 11 touchdowns on 964 yards receiving at DeLand High School.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank the University of Florida for the amazing opportunity to be a part of a fantastic program," Marks' statement read. "Also I want to thank everyone who has helped me become a better man from the time of me being there."

Marks used up his redshirt this past year. At 5-foot-11 and 178 pounds, he'll more than likely have to sit out another year in 2020.

More From The Grove Report:

Kicker Wars: Ole Miss Swaps Commitments From 5-star Kickers

Evan Engram Tops List of 10 Best Ole Miss Rebels in Madden 21

State of Mississippi Executive Order Limits Stadium Capacity

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.