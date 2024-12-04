Ole Miss Adds Four-Star OL Devin Harper on Early Signing Day
The Ole Miss Rebels are reeling in some big names during Wednesday's Early Signing Day, including four-star offensive lineman Devin Harper.
Harper is a relatively new addition to the Rebels' class after flipping his commitment to Ole Miss from LSU on Nov. 16. He is a product of Calvary Baptist Academy in Shreveport, Louisiana, so flipping his pledge from in-state LSU was a big deal at the time, and his signature makes it official on Wednesday.
Harper measures in at 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, so he will provide some superb size up front for the Rebels in the years ahead. He is ranked as the No. 82 player in the 2025 class nationally, per On3, and he is also the fifth-ranked interior offensive lineman in the country and the third-ranked player in the state of Louisiana.
Harper's addition will be big for the future of the Rebels program as he will be tasked with keeping quarterbacks upright and opening rushing lanes for Ole Miss backs. At the time of his commitment, he was the third offensive lineman to commit to the Rebels in this cycle (the first who is listed as an interior player), and he was the fourth player from Louisiana.
As Early Signing Day continues, stick with Ole Miss On SI as we provide updates on the Rebels' new additions.