Ole Miss Adds In-State Four-Star CB Maison Dunn on Early Signing Day
Cornerback Maison Dunn is making the one-hour drive down Highway 6 for his collegiate future as he officially signed with the Ole Miss Rebels on Wednesday.
Dunn, a recruit out of Tupelo (Miss.) High School, committed to the Rebels in May, and he stayed true to his pledge all the way through Early Signing Day. According to On3, Dunn is rated as the No. 175 player nationally (No. 23 cornerback) and the No. 7 player in the state of Mississippi.
He chose the Rebels over offers from the LSU Tigers, Minnesota Golden Gophers, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Memphis Tigers and others at the time of his commitment.
According to his team's page on MaxPreps, Dunn has put up 41 total tackles (22 solo), four interceptions and 11 passes defended in the 2024 season. That campaign is not yet completed for the senior as his Tupelo Golden Wave will face the Brandon Bulldogs on Friday in the Class 7A State Championship Game set to take place on the campus of Southern Miss in Hattiesburg.
Dunn is just one of numerous players from the defensive secondary who pledged to Ole Miss in this cycle as the Rebels staff clearly put an emphasis on adding young talent to that room.
As Early Signing Day continues to unfold, stick with Ole Miss On SI as we cover the new additions to the Rebels' roster.