Ole Miss Baseball Lands One of the Top Hitters in the 2022 Class

Nate Gabler

One of the top high school baseball players in the class of 2022 has committed to Ole Miss. 

Roman Anthony, an outfielder and third baseman from North Palm Beach, Fla., committed to Ole Miss on Twitter late Tuesday night. 

A lefty bat standing at 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds as a rising junior, Anthony was considered one of the top, uncommitted hitters of the 2022 class prior to his Rebel commitment.

Below reads the full Perfect Game scouting report on Anthony from the 2019 National Underclass Showcase:

Roman Anthony is a 2022 OF/3B with a 6-3 185 lb. frame from Wellington, FL who attends Cardinal Newman. Large frame with athletic, highly-projectable build. Ran 60 yard dash in 6.83 seconds. Loads onto backside well when hitting, gets hands and barrel onto plane early, excellent bat speed through the zone, shows whole-field approach with good strength off the barrel, drives the ball well and is just coming into how much power he'll have. Worked out in the outfield, athleticism and footspeed is evident, fields cleanly and maintains momentum, exaggerated pull-down into crow hop, clocked up to 89 mph on throws with loose, whippy arm. Very good student.

According to Diamond Kinetics, Anthony ranks in the 93rd percentile or better among measured high school players in max barrel speed, impact momentum and max swing acceleration at time last tested. 

