Ole Miss Earns Commitment From 2025 Four-Star RB Shekai Mills-Knight
The Ole Miss Rebels gained another valuable commitment in their 2025 class on Saturday evening, earning the pledge of four-star Shekai Mills-Knight out of the Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tenn.
Mills-Knight went live on his Instagram account on Saturday to announce his decision, and he marks the 15th commitment the Rebels have earned in this cycle and the only current pledge at running back. Earlier this week, he announced his commitment date as well as his top five schools, choosing between the Rebels, Alabama Crimson Tide, Miami Hurricanes, Auburn Tigers and Tennessee Volunteers.
This is a massive boost for Ole Miss' class, given the decommitment of four-star running back Akylin Dear in June. The Rebels appear to still be on the hunt for Dear (a product of Quitman High School in Mississippi), but Alabama has also been hot on his trail this summer.
According to On3's recruiting prediction machine, the Tide have an 87.7 percent chance to land Dear's commitment while Ole Miss sits in second place at 10.5 percent. Regardless, Mills-Knight's talents should translate well to the collegiate level, and his potential could be unlocked under the leadership of Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin.