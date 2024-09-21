Ole Miss Earns Commitment From Four-Star Safety Ladarian Clardy
Prior to the Ole Miss Rebels taking the field on Saturday, they gained a big commitment in their 2025 recruiting class in the form of four-star safety Ladarian Clardy.
Clardy suits up for Escambia High School in Pensacola, Florida, and he has been on the Rebels' radar for quite a while. He was the player who was chauffeured by Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin over the summer on a visit to Oxford, showing just how strong the team's emphasis was on landing his talents.
The DB announced his commitment on Instagram on Saturday.
According to On3, Clardy is the No. 16 safety prospect in this recruiting cycle and the No. 29 player in the state of Florida. He chose the Rebels over offers from Georgia, Michigan, Mississippi State, Miami, Florida, Florida State, UCF, Colorado and Washington.
Last season, the safety racked up 57 tackles, eight pass breakups and four interceptions for Escambia. Clardy is the 17th commitment in Ole Miss' 2025 class and the fourth safety to pledge, joining the likes of Major Preston, Cortez Thomas and Keon Young.