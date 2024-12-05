Ole Miss Flips Commitment of 2025 Three-Star OT Connor Howes
The Ole Miss Rebels continued their recruiting momentum on Thursday as they flipped the commitment of three-star offensive tackle Connor Howes from the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Howes originally committed to the Hogs on June 14, but it appears he will now be joining offensive line coach John Garrison and the Rebels in Oxford. Ole Miss officially welcomed Howes to their early signing class with a social media post, and the Rebels included him in a graphic featuring the entire group of signees.
You can view those posts below.
Howes measures in at over 6-foot-5 and 295 pounds, and he has played his high school ball at Osceola High School in Florida. He is rated as a three-star by most recruiting outlets, but On3 has him bumped up to a four-star. The offensive tackle recently visited Ole Miss during the Egg Bowl, and he spoke to On3 about the experience.
“I went up there with the intent to asks some questions and they all got answered as well as a bunch more information that helps out making the decision,” Howes said. “Coach (John) Garrison has always been there for me since day one and I had kind of separated from him when I had committed, but he still made sure to reach out to me and wish me good luck before the games and everything.”
Howes marks the 23rd commit in the 2025 class for Ole Miss.