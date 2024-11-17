Ole Miss Flips Commitment of 4-Star OL Devin Harper From LSU
The good news continued for the Ole Miss Rebels on the recruiting trail this weekend as they flipped the commitment of interior offensive lineman Devin Harper from the LSU Tigers on Saturday evening.
Hayes Fawcett of On3 was the first to report the news. Harper, a four-star, suits up for Calvary Baptist Academy in Shreveport, Louisiana, so flipping his pledge from in-state LSU is a big deal for Ole Miss as their recruiting momentum continues.
Harper measures in at 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, so he will provide some superb size up front for the Rebels in the years ahead. He is ranked as the No. 90 player in the 2025 class nationally, per On3, and he is also the seventh-ranked interior offensive lineman in the country and the third-ranked player in the state of Louisiana.
He marks the 21st commitment in Ole Miss' 2025 class, one that has risen to a ranking of 17, according to On3. Harper is just the latest 2025 commit who has flipped to the Rebels this week, joining wide receiver Caleb Cunningham out of Ackerman, Mississippi, who changed his pledge from Alabama to Ole Miss.
Harper is the third offensive lineman to commit to the Rebels in this cycle (the first who is listed as an interior player), and he is the fourth player from Louisiana to pledge to Ole Miss in the 2025 class.