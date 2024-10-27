Ole Miss Flips Commitment of EDGE Tylon Lee from UCF
The Ole Miss Rebels added a new piece to their 2025 recruiting class on Sunday in the form of edge rusher Tylon Lee out of Pace High School (Milton, Fla.).
Lee was originally committed to the UCF Knights as of July, but after a visit to Ole Miss over the weekend, he chose to flip his pledge. The 6-foot-5, 210-pounder chose the Rebels over offers from Miami, Florida and others, and he announced his commitment on Instagram with a post you can view here. Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding also predicted the flip with with his tell-tale shark emoji post on X.
Lee is rated as a three-star prospect and is rated as the No. 468 player in the country and No. 38 edge rusher. According to his profile on MaxPreps, Lee has posted 200 total tackles (84 solo) and 11.5 sacks so far over three high school seasons.
This marks Ole Miss' 18th commitment in the 2025 class and the fourth edge rusher, joining fellow three-stars Corey Amos, Corey Adams and Talib Graham.
