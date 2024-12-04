Ole Miss Football Adds CB Dante Core on Early Signing Day
Dante Core was one of the first players to flip his commitment to Ole Miss after the Rebels took down the Georgia Bulldogs 28-10 in a game with tons of eyes on Oxford. During Wednesday's Early Signing Day, he made his pledge to the Rebels official with a signature.
Core is from Fort Walton Beach, Fla., and is a product out of Choctawhatchee H.S. He was originally committed to Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers before flipping on Nov. 11 to the Rebels.
Core is a 6-foot-1, 165-pound cornerback who had to be impressed with what he saw from the Pete Golding secondary, especially Trey Amos who has climbed up the draft boards and could be an early pick in April.
It is clear that the defensive success Pete Golding has established has rubbed off on not just transfer portal guys, but high school prospects as well.
Dante Core is a do-it-all player at the high school level, returning punts, playing out wide on offense, and holding down a field corner spot which is one of the more difficult positions on the field. He is definitely a prospect who could blossom into a next-level corner, but the jump from high school to college is extremely difficult, meaning he should be an interesting player to follow once he gets on campus.