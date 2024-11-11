Ole Miss Football Flips Commitment of 2025 CB Dante Core From Auburn
The Ole Miss Rebels have had a strong recruiting performance on Monday, and they added another name to their 2025 recruiting class this afternoon, flipping the commitment of cornerback Dante Core from the Auburn Tigers. On3 was the first to report the news.
Core had been committed to the Tigers since May, but he was reportedly on campus over the weekend to see the Rebels take down the Georgia Bulldogs. He officially flipped his decision on Monday, and he is now part of a 2025 Ole Miss class that is starting to take shape rather nicely.
A three-star prospect out of Choctawhatchee High School (Fort Walton Beach, Fla.), Core is the 19th commitment in coach Lane Kiffin's class and the second cornerback, joining four-star Maison Dunn out of Tupelo, Mississippi.
On3 lists Core as the No. 57 cornerback in this class and the No. 77 player in the state of Florida for this cycle. Last season, he put up 22 tackles, four pass breakups, two interceptions and a tackle for loss, according to MaxPreps. In 2024, he has registered 25 total tackles, five pass breakups, two picks and two TFLs.