The Grove Report

Ole Miss Football Flips Commitment of 2025 CB Dante Core From Auburn

The Ole Miss Rebels flipped a key 2025 prospect on Monday.

John Macon Gillespie

Sep 14, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Mississippi Rebels white helmet during pregame activity against the Wake Forest Demon Deaconsat Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Mississippi Rebels white helmet during pregame activity against the Wake Forest Demon Deaconsat Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Ole Miss Rebels have had a strong recruiting performance on Monday, and they added another name to their 2025 recruiting class this afternoon, flipping the commitment of cornerback Dante Core from the Auburn Tigers. On3 was the first to report the news.

Core had been committed to the Tigers since May, but he was reportedly on campus over the weekend to see the Rebels take down the Georgia Bulldogs. He officially flipped his decision on Monday, and he is now part of a 2025 Ole Miss class that is starting to take shape rather nicely.

A three-star prospect out of Choctawhatchee High School (Fort Walton Beach, Fla.), Core is the 19th commitment in coach Lane Kiffin's class and the second cornerback, joining four-star Maison Dunn out of Tupelo, Mississippi.

On3 lists Core as the No. 57 cornerback in this class and the No. 77 player in the state of Florida for this cycle. Last season, he put up 22 tackles, four pass breakups, two interceptions and a tackle for loss, according to MaxPreps. In 2024, he has registered 25 total tackles, five pass breakups, two picks and two TFLs.

Published
John Macon Gillespie
JOHN MACON GILLESPIE

John Macon Gillespie is the publisher of The Grove Report and has experience on the Ole Miss beat spanning five years.

Home/Recruiting