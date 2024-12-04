Ole Miss Football Inks Three-Star TE Hayden Bradley on Early Signing Day
The Ole Miss Rebels have had some success with portal tight ends in recent memory with both Caden Presikorn and Dae'Quan Wright, but at the high school level, they haven't been as lucky. Hudson Wolfe has struggled with injuries and hasn't really had the impact many would have thought after a good start to his 2023 campaign.
On Early Signing Day, however, Ole Miss landed a solid piece at tight end in the form of Hayden Bradley, a 6-foot-5, 215-pound three-star out of Burford, Ga.
Bradley has been committed to the Rebels since April 27 as tight ends coach Joe Cox has been hot on the recruiting trail after only one year in Oxford.
With Prieskorn off to the NFL, the tight end room in Oxford will need to add young talent to further the competition within that room.
Bradley is a very physical player with a large catch radius, someone who is a go-and-get-it type receiver. In the running game, he looks for pancakes, finishing defenders into the turf.
Bradley looks like a very confident football player who plays with some swagger, something that is sometimes hard to find in high school prospects. He also is a multi-sport athlete who plays baseball, adding to his athleticism.
This is definitely a big get for Lane Kiffin and Joe Cox as they look to develop him into another standout Rebel tight end, a staple in Kiffin-led offenses.