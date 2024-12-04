Ole Miss Football Lands Four-Star Safety Keon Young on National Signing Day
Ole Miss has officially gained some secondary help as four-star safety Keon Young signed with the Rebels on Wednesday's Early Signing Day.
According to On3, Young is listed as the 322nd player nationally and No. 45 in the state of Florida. He is also listed as the 30th-best safety in the class of 2025.
Young verbally committed in early June, choosing Ole Miss over two in-state schools in USF and Florida along with another SEC opponent in Kentucky as well as Minnesota.
Young could be a very valuable asset to Pete Golding's defense as he flies all over the field, showing great play recognition. He is very strong in all aspects of the game and is physical at the line in rush prevention.
He also boasts good coverage skills with solid hands. Bringing it all together is his ability to tackle in the open field, being a true three-level defender.
Young is listed at 6-feet, 170 pounds and is a product of Lakeland (Fla.) High School.
The Rebels' defensive culture is becoming a physical, quick-flying defense, and adding Young is a great move for Golding and Lane Kiffin.