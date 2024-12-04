Ole Miss Football Officially Lands Four-Star Linebacker Jarcoby Hopson
National Early Signing Day is rolling along for the Ole Miss Rebels as they gained Magnolia State native Jarcoby Hopson on Wednesday.
Hopson is a four-star linebacker out of Lake Cormorant (Miss.) High School in North Mississippi.
On3 has Hopson ranked 293rd nationally, and he is the 31st-ranked linebacker in the 2025 class along with being named the 11th-ranked player in the state of Mississippi.
Hopson verbally committed to Ole Miss on April 22 earlier this year, beating out four other SEC teams in Hopson’s top five, including Auburn, Arkansas, Texas A&M and Missouri.
Hopson, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound linebacker, is an absolute stud in the rush defense, practically living in the backfield and giving opposing teams no time to think. A large part of this is his ability to time up snaps and read the play before it starts.
In his senior season at Lake Cormorant High School, Hopson totaled 88 total tackles with an astonishing 50 solo tackles along with 12 TFLs and six sacks.
As the Rebels prepare for next season, Lane Kiffin and Pete Golding are hoping that Hopson could help the defense continue to build their newfound culture of physicality and flying around the field.