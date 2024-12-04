Ole Miss Football Officially Signs Edge Rusher Corey Adams on National Signing Day
Ole Miss football is officially adding its early-signee members to the program on Wednesday, bringing in a slew of fresh talent into the program. Among those who inked their name with the Rebels was edge rusher Corey Adams.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pound player from New Orleans, Louisiana, is a product of Edna Karr High School. Adams is listed as a three-star recruit, the 43rd-ranked edge rusher, and the 16th-best player in Louisiana, according to On3. Adams committed to the Rebels over offers from LSU, TCU, Oregon, USC, and many others.
In his senior season, Adams helped lead the Cougars to a 12-0 record, a district championship, and an appearance in the Louisiana state championship game set for Friday, Dec. 6.
Adams wields a dominant pass rush, easily blowing through defenders to disrupt the play. His addition to the Ole Miss front has the potential to be a big one for coordinator Pete Golding as he looks to continue the Rebels on a path of boasting a strong defense.
