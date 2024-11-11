Ole Miss Football Picks Up Commitment From 2026 Athlete Zion Legree
Ole Miss hosted a litany of top-end talent in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, and with the Rebels taking down the Georgia Bulldogs 28-10, it was almost certain that head coach Lane Kiffin would gain some commitments.
On Monday, the first of those commitment dominoes fell with class of 2026 athlete Zion Legree announcing his commitment to Ole Miss, per an interview with Rivals.com.
Legree is rated as a three-star recruit, the 35th-best athlete in the country, and the No. 70 overall player in Florida, per On3.
Legree is currently a junior at Pine Forest High School in Pensacola, Florida. He held offers from a number of top schools, but committed to the Rebels over schools like Notre Dame, Georgia, Florida, Auburn, Miami and many others. Last season, Legree hauled in 31 receptions for 557 yards and five touchdowns, according to his page on MaxPreps.
Legree is currently the only committed player in the Rebels 2026 class, but coming off of a massive recruiting weekend, there could be more to follow in the coming days, both in this class and ones beyond. Ole Miss On SI will have the latest news as it breaks.