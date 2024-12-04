Ole Miss Football Signs EDGE Talib Graham on National Signing Day
Ole Miss football is officially welcoming its early-signee members to the program on Wednesday, and among those was edge rusher Talib Graham out of Daphne (Ala.) High School.
Graham is a 6-foot-1, 235-pounder who committed to the Rebels over offers from Florida State, Auburn, Georgia Tech and others. He is listed as a three-star recruit, the 55th-ranked edge rusher and the 26th-best player in Alabama, per On3.
In his senior season, Graham recorded 31 solo tackles, 12 assisted tackles, 19 tackles for loss, and seven sacks, helping the Trojans to a 7-4 record, a tie for second place in 7A Reigon 1 and good for an appearance in the Alabama 7A state playoffs first round.
Graham has the ability to completely take over a game, which fits perfectly in Ole Miss' defensive scheme under coordinator Pete Golding who has revitalized that side of the ball since his arrival in Oxford.
As early signing day continues, make sure to follow along at Ole Miss On SI for any and all breaking news.