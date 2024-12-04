Ole Miss Football Signs Three-Star Wide Receiver Samari Reed
Ole Miss football is landing a litany of talent on Early Signing Day, including wide receiver Samari Reed out of Monarch High School in Coconut Creek, Fla.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound receiver is ranked as a three-star prospect, the 76th-best receiver in the country, and the 59th-best player in Florida. He chose the Rebels over Penn State, Texas A&M, Florida State, and Miami, among others.
In his senior season, Reed hauled in 40 catches for 579 yards and four touchdowns. On the ground, Reed carried the ball 75 times for 547 yards for an average of 7.3 yards per carry and 12 touchdowns
Reed provides athleticism and versatility to the Rebels' depth chart, a crucial element for an SEC team. In his senior campaign, he amassed over 1,100 yards from scrimmage for the Monarch High School Knights, helping them to the Florida 6A Region 4 title.
