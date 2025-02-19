Ole Miss Football To Host Four-Star Safety Jordan Deck On Official Visit
The Ole Miss Rebels are continuing to make moves in their 2026 recruiting class, and reports on Wednesday indicated that they are set to host a four-star safety for an official visit this summer.
According to reports from On3, the Rebels are set to host four-star safety Jordan Deck on a visit on June 13-16. This is alongside visits he has scheduled with UCLA (May 15-18), Michigan (May 30-June 1), Penn State (June 6-8) and Baylor (June 20-22).
“I am looking to go somewhere where I have a shot to play early, as well as somewhere that feels like home,” Deck told On3. “I value a strong relationship with the coaching staff, so that will be another important factor in my decision. Going somewhere where I feel I can get developed is something else I am looking for.”
Deck is a highly-sought-after prospect out of Lone Star (Frisco, Texas) High School who holds double digit Division I offers. According to his stat page on MaxPreps, Deck has totaled more than 100 total tackles across two varsity seasons, including four tackles for loss alongside four interceptions.
Ole Miss has yet to secure a purely-defensive commitment in its 2026 recruiting class, holding pledges from athlete Zion Legree and wide receiver Jameson Powell thus far, both of whom are rated as three-star prospects.
Deck stated that he hopes to commit by the end of June, but if not then, he plans to pledge to a program prior to the 2025 season.