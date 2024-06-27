Ole Miss Gains Commitment From Three-Star DL Corey Adams
After a rough start to the week in recruiting, the Ole Miss Rebels regained some momentum in that department on Thursday with the commitment of three-star defensive lineman Corey Adams out of New Orleans, Louisiana.
Adams chose Ole Miss over the TCU Horned Frogs, in-state LSU Tigers and others, and he made his commitment official on social media late Thursday morning. You can view the post below.
Ole Miss was the first Division I program to offer Adams back in May of 2023, and the 6-foot-4, 235-pounder is entering his senior year at Edna Karr High School. As of this writing, Adams is now the 10th commitment for the Rebels in the 2025 cycle after three prospects decommitted from the program earlier this week.
Wide receiver Jerome Myles, edge rusher Corey Amos and wide receiver Dillon Alfred all announced their decommitment from Ole Miss on Monday. Defensive coordinator Pete Golding, however, hinted at Adams' commitment earlier on Thursday morning with his telltale shark emoji tweet, and defensive line coach Randall Joyner joined with one of his own.
Adams is rated as a three-star prospect, per On3, and he is listed as the No. 90 defensive lineman in the country and the No. 28 player out of the state of Louisiana in this cycle.