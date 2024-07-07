Ole Miss Gains Pledge From DB Major Preston, Third Commitment This Week
The Ole Miss Rebels gained their third commitment of the week on Saturday, earning a pledge from three-star defensive back Major Preston. The athlete announced his commitment on YouTube Live on Saturday afternoon.
Preston, a product of IMG Academy, chose the Rebels over offers from Colorado, Florida, Virginia Tech and others, and he joins wide receiver Samari Reed and safety Cortez Thomas as players who have committed to Ole Miss this week.
The 2023 season at IMG saw Preston accumulate 18 total tackles (11 solo) in four games played at both cornerback and safety. He is the 12th commitment in Lane Kiffin's 2025 class, and per On3, the Rebels now have the No. 26 class in the nation.
Prior to suiting up for IMG Academy, Preston was a two-way player for Hopewell (Va.) High School, putting up 17 tackles and five interceptions as a sophomore alongside 449 receiving yards and a score on offense.
This recent wave of pledges comes on the heels of a rough stretch on the recruiting trail the week prior at Ole Miss as the Rebels lost four commitments in that span. Wide receiver Jerome Myles, edge rusher Corey Amos, wide receiver Dillon Alfred and running back Akylin Dear all withdrew their commitment from Ole Miss in the week of June 24.