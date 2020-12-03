Ole Miss Gets Hit Hard By the Decommitment Bug on Thursday

Decommitments have been coming through in waves across the nation over the course of the past week. Up until today, Ole Miss was immune to such a virus.

No more.

Two prior-committed members of the Rebel 2021 recruiting class decommitted this Thursday morning, bringing the number of Rebel commits in the class down to now just thirteen.

Three-star defensive tackle Devin Lee and three-star wide receiver Drew Donley both decommitted on Thursday morning within an hour of each other. Neither were rated as SI All-American Candidates.

Neither Lee nor Donley specified as to if the Rebels will continue to be in the running moving forward, however that is typically the case with some decomittments. Ole Miss just has more work to do if they want to retain their services.

Again, that is an if. Sometimes (maybe even oftentimes), decommitments from players like Donley or Lee come as a sign that the Rebels may be in line to soon land commitments from higher-rated players at their position.

One to keep an eye on is Tywone Malone, an SI All-American Finalist at defensive tackle out of New Jersey, that many believe is heavily leaning towards the Rebels. Malone would be the highest rated commit of the Ole Miss class if he is to choose the Rebels.

Regardless, the Rebel class is now down to just 13 members with under two weeks until the opening of the early signing window.

