SI.com
The Grove Report
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther Sports
Search

Ole Miss Gets Hit Hard By the Decommitment Bug on Thursday

Nate Gabler

Decommitments have been coming through in waves across the nation over the course of the past week. Up until today, Ole Miss was immune to such a virus.

No more. 

Two prior-committed members of the Rebel 2021 recruiting class decommitted this Thursday morning, bringing the number of Rebel commits in the class down to now just thirteen. 

Three-star defensive tackle Devin Lee and three-star wide receiver Drew Donley both decommitted on Thursday morning within an hour of each other. Neither were rated as SI All-American Candidates. 

Neither Lee nor Donley specified as to if the Rebels will continue to be in the running moving forward, however that is typically the case with some decomittments. Ole Miss just has more work to do if they want to retain their services. 

Again, that is an if. Sometimes (maybe even oftentimes), decommitments from players like Donley or Lee come as a sign that the Rebels may be in line to soon land commitments from higher-rated players at their position.

One to keep an eye on is Tywone Malone, an SI All-American Finalist at defensive tackle out of New Jersey, that many believe is heavily leaning towards the Rebels. Malone would be the highest rated commit of the Ole Miss class if he is to choose the Rebels. 

Regardless, the Rebel class is now down to just 13 members with under two weeks until the opening of the early signing window. 

More From The Grove Report:

November Recruiting Wrap: Looking at the Ole Miss Class with Signing Day Looming

SI All-American Names Ole Miss Signee Daeshun Ruffin Nation's No. 15 Player

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Names Ole Miss Signee Daeshun Ruffin Nation's No. 15 Player

Daeshun Ruffin, the highest ranked recruit in Ole Miss basketball history, has made the coveted SI99 list. He's the fourth ranked point guard in the nation and a strong candidate to be an All-American.

Nate Gabler

November Recruiting Wrap: Looking at the Ole Miss Class with Signing Day Looming

Ole Miss recruiting has, to this point, been immune to the wave of decommitments of happening over prior weeks. Here's where this Ole Miss Class of 2021 stands with just weeks between us and national signing day.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Basketball Adds Two Games, Including Jackson State, to Schedule

The Ole Miss men's basketball team has added a pair of games to its 2020-21 slate, rescheduling a pair of matchups originally set for Thanksgiving week.

Nate Gabler

Newcomers Thrive in Ole Miss' Season Opening Domination Of McNeese State

After 271 days of no competition and another small delay following a cancellation last week, a revamped Ole Miss women’s basketball roster put on a show in a dominant 99-44 win over McNeese State on Monday night.

Nate Gabler

Will Ole Miss Flip This Monstrous, Canadian Offensive Line Recruit?

Lane Kiffin and Co. are looking to add a luge piece to their offensive line in the recruiting class of 2021. Literally, huge. Can Ole Miss flip Albert Reese from Rutgers?

Nate Gabler

A Look Back: Highlights From Ole Miss' 2020 Egg Bowl Victory

The Golden Egg is back in Oxford, where Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin says it belongs. See here for the biggest moments from Saturday's game.

Nate Gabler

What Starkville Quarterback Luke Altmyer Could Bring to Ole Miss

Ole Miss may be closing in on their quarterback for the recruiting Class of 2021. The Rebels are hot in the trail for quarterback Luke Altmyer, who could be flipping to Ole Miss any day now. What would he add to the Ole Miss class?

Nate Gabler

Egg Bowl: How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State

Ole Miss will host Mississippi State this Saturday afternoon in the 117th playing of the Egg Bowl. Here's how to watch the Egg Bowl.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Pulls Away Late in Egg Bowl Win, Matt Corral Posts a Quiet 385 Yards

Ole Miss pulled away late from the visiting Mississippi State Bulldogs in Saturday's Egg Bowl, winning by a final score of (final score). It was the first Ole Miss win in the series since 2017, but the Rebels extend their all-time series lead to 63–48–6.

Nate Gabler

Elijah Moore Breaks A.J. Brown's Ole Miss Receptions Record in Egg Bowl Win

Elijah Moore has officially put together the best receiving season in Ole Miss football history.

Nate Gabler