Ole Miss Hosting MAJOR Recruits During Georgia Football Weekend
The Ole Miss Rebels have a big test on the football field this week when they play host to the Georgia Bulldogs, but they are also hosting a big recruiting weekend in Oxford.
There are a ton of prospects from the 2025, 2026 and 2027 classes expected to be in town this weekend, headlined by some Ole Miss commits and Alabama commit Caleb Cunningham out of Choctaw County High School in Ackerman, Mississippi.
You can view the expected visitors list for the Rebels below.
Ole Miss Rebels vs. Georgia Bulldogs Expected Prospect List
2026 QB Brodie McWhorter -- Cass H.S. (Georgia)
2025 RB Shekai Mills-Knight -- Baylor School (Tennessee)
2026 RB Jamichael Jones -- Pike Road H.S. (Alabama)
2025 RB Darrell Smith -- Picayune Memorial H.S. (Mississippi)
2026 RB Jaeden Hill -- Tupelo H.S. (Mississippi)
2027 RB Mikel Stephen -- Madison Central H.S. (Mississippi)
2025 WR Dillon Alfred -- Saraland H.S. (Alabama)
2025 WR Caleb Cunningham -- Choctaw County H.S. (Mississippi)
2025 WR Ti Mims --Baldwin County H.S. (Alabama)
2025 WR Muizz Tounkara -- Clear Springs H.S. (Texas)
2026 WR Kaydon Finley -- Aledo H.S. (Texas)
2026 WR Ty'lan Fortune -- Leake Central H.S. (Mississippi)
2026 WR Xavier McDonald -- Morton H.S. (Mississippi)
2026 Kohen Brown -- Waxahachie H.S. (Texas)
2026 WR Ryan Mosley -- Carrollton H.S. (Georgia)
2026 WR Zayion Cotton -- Grenada H.S. (Mississippi)
2025 TE Hayden Bradley -- Buford H.S. (Georgia)
2025 OL Taren Hedrick -- Community School of Naples (Florida)
2025 OL Kenneth Boston -- River Oaks H.S. (Louisiana)
2025 OL Mason Waddle -- Tupelo H.S. (Mississippi)
2026 OL Graham Houston -- Buford H.S. (Georgia)
2026 OL Grant Wise -- Pace H.S. (Florida)
2026 OL Gabriel Osenda -- Baylor School (Tennessee)
2026 OL Jakobe Green -- Niceville H.S. (Florida)
2027 OL Hayden Ainsworth -- Biloxi H.S. (Mississippi)
2026 OL Cylis Hill -- Vanderbilt Catholic H.S. (Louisiana)
2026 DT Tajh Overton -- Owasso H.S. (Oklahoma)
2026 DT Nolan Wilson -- Picayune Memorial H.S. (Mississippi)
2026 DT Carter Luckie -- Norcross H.S. (Georgia)
2027 DT Ben'Jarvius Shumaker -- Choctaw County H.S. (Mississippi)
2025 DE Corey Adams -- Edna Karr H.S. (Louisiana)
2026 DE Jamarion Matthews -- Sparkman H.S. (Alabama)
2025 LB Bryson Walters -- Itawamba Agricultural H.S. (Mississippi)
2025 LB Jarcoby Hopson -- Lake Cormorant H.S. (Mississippi)
2026 LB TJ White -- Jackson Academy (Mississippi)
2026 LB Jakore Smith -- Parkview Magnet H.S. (Arkansas)
2026 LB Joseph Credit -- Pearland H.S. (Texas)
2026 LB Ashton Moore -- Brandon H.S. (Mississippi)
2025 SAF Ladarian Clardy -- Escambia H.S. (Florida)
2025 SAF Tony Mitchell -- East Mississippi C.C. (Mississippi)
2025 CB Major Preston Jr. -- IMG Academy (Florida)
2025 CB Maison Dunn -- Tupelo H.S. (Mississippi)
2026 CB Maurice Williams -- Edna Karr H.S. (Louisiana)
2026 CB Raderrion Daniels -- Lake Cormorant H.S. (Mississippi)
2026 CB Tylen Mathews -- Lake Cormorant H.S. (Mississippi)
2026 CB Preston Ashley -- Brandon H.S. (Mississippi)